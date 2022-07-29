Hmong Wausau Festival kicks off for 5th year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Food, sports, music and culture combine at the fifth annual Hmong Wausau Festival.
Event organizers say they expect anywhere from 6,000 to 10,000 people from all over the country to attend.
Attendees can experience the Hmong culture through notable speakers, sports competitions, music, dancing, food and fireworks.
Organizers say the event promotes and celebrates Marathon County's diversity.
"It's another component of Marathon County." Yee Leng Xiong, the Executive Director of the Hmong American Center, said, "It's another way for individuals who want to learn more about the Hmong community, the Hmong culture they can come out and enjoy the activities."
The festival opens at 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Admission is eight dollars for one day or 15 dollars for both days, which can be purchased at the door.
The event brings in money for the community, with thousands of people coming from all over the country.
Last year, the festival generated three million dollars and organizers are expecting the same amount, if not more this year.