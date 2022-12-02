Holiday light show returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area holiday light show is back and better than ever.
The Wylee World Holiday Light Show in Stevens Point is working to spread some holiday cheer.
The event organizer said the display takes two months to put all the lights up, and two weeks just to plug everything in.
The entire display has approximately half a million lights and despite the hard work it takes to put the show on, the results are worth it.
" It's worth it cause when you see the kids drive through the display and the kids are leaning out the window and they're singing along with the songs, it's worth every hour I put into it" said Dan Weiler, organizer.
The light show is free, but donations are encouraged. The money goes to the Portage County Humane Society.
The show can be seen at 1728 Willow Springs Drive in Stevens Point. It runs every day from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 8th.