...LIGHT SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS EXPECTED FOR THE REST OF TONIGHT...

Snow is moving across central and north-central Wisconsin just
behind a cold front late this evening. As this precipitation moves
east, rain may mix in with the snow across northeast Wisconsin.
Accumulations of one half to one inch of snow is possible across
central and north central Wisconsin for the rest of the night.
Some roads and sidewalks are likely to become slippery. Motorists
are urged to use caution if traveling tonight.  Lesser amounts
will be found over the Fox Valley to far northeast Wisconsin.

West to northwest winds are expected to increase after midnight
and become strong and gusty. Wind gusts of 30 to 45 mph could
make driving large vehicles difficult on north south roads through
Saturday morning.

Holiday light show returns to Stevens Point

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area holiday light show is back and better than ever. 

The Wylee World Holiday Light Show in Stevens Point is working to spread some holiday cheer. 

The event organizer said the display takes two months to put all the lights up, and two weeks just to plug everything in. 

The entire display has approximately half a million lights and despite the hard work it takes to put the show on, the results are worth it. 

" It's worth it cause when you see the kids drive through the display and the kids are leaning out the window and they're singing along with the songs, it's worth every hour I put into it" said Dan Weiler, organizer. 

The light show is free, but donations are encouraged. The money goes to the Portage County Humane Society. 

The show can be seen at 1728 Willow Springs Drive in Stevens Point. It runs every day from 5 p.m. to midnight through January 8th. 

