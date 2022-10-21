Holy Cross Sisters celebrates 100 years

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area organization celebrated a special anniversary.
The Holy Cross Sisters celebrating their 100th year serving the Merrill community.
On Friday, they received recognition by the city and the mayor for their service.
The sisters first came to Central Wisconsin in 1923, and since then they've built a hospital, a girl's high school, a convent, and an assisted living center.
"Even though we're aging, and our numbers are diminishing, but wherever we can, we still are trying to be of service to the people of Merrill." said Sister Linda Songy.
A party Friday evening celebrated their good work.