HONOR FLIGHT: Area veteran visits Vietnam Veterans Memorial on a mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- The 44th Never Forgotten Honor Flight is in the books, as 110 area veterans visited Washington, D.C. Monday to see the memorials that honor their service.
One of the first stops at the nation's capitol was the Lincoln Memorial, where veterans could also visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
For the veterans who served in the Vietnam War, it was a chance to remember those they knew that didn't make it home.
Sherman Roberts of Rhinelander served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War from 1964 to 1968, and said he had been waiting to get on an honor flight for about four to five years.
The biggest thing he wanted to see on the trip was the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
"This is great...it's a...just to a...take your heart," Roberts said.
Over 58,000 names are on the wall.
Roberts brought a list of three names in particular that he was looking to find.
He scanned the wall looking for the right panel.
"I wasn't going to come...my wife talked me into it. But I'm very glad I did. It's awesome," he said.
After finding the names, he took home a name rubbing of each he was there to visit, and left behind small coins at the wall at the names of those he came there to see.
"They're for the people that had passed over there. And I just wanted to, in memory of them, leave it at the wall," Roberts said. "It's a great, I'm glad I came. It'd have been too bad if I'd have stayed home."