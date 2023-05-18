HONOR FLIGHT: "No I didn't sleep, I was too excited!"

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- The 44th Never Forgotten Honor Flight had a few women veterans on the flight.
Ellen Perkins, who served in the Navy from 1969 to 1972, was one of them.
But she said she didn't notice being only one of a couple women veterans on the flight.
"I'm treated like everybody else, and to me, that's all that matters," Perkins said. "I'm just excited to be here."
She was stationed in Washington, D.C., which is something that impacted her initial thoughts about coming on the flight.
"I was hesitant about going on this at first because I was stationed here. And the people that talked me into it said, 'You haven't been there in over 50 years, things are changed. You won't regret it.' And I haven't. I haven't," said Perkins.
She said she had been waiting three years to come on the honor flight.
News 9 asked her what her reaction was to the day of the flight finally arriving.
"I've known about this for about a month, so no I didn't sleep, I was too excited!" she said.
Perkins said she enjoyed seeing the changing of the guard.
"It just touched my heart," she said. "And the funny thing is, I've seen it at least three times, remember I was stationed here. And literally during the day I could walk from where I was stationed, you know where my barracks were, walk over the wall at Arlington and walk down to it, just to watch it. I mean it's still amazing, to this day."