HONOR FLIGHT: Three sets of brothers visit nation's capitol together

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- With 110 veterans on the most recent Never Forgotten Honor Flight, it's not surprising that going on this trip means meeting new people.
But for a few veterans, they got to make the journey with someone they knew very well: their brother.
For the Schreiner's, Krueger's, and Jakobi's, this year's honor flight meant spending time together, as they saw several memorials in Washington, D.C.
While some served in different branches and others served together, they all shared this trip together.
"We knew it'd be a much better experience, us going together, and experience it together, and talk about it," said Edward Krueger.
"At least you know one person!" said Ron Jakobi.
For the Schreiner's, although they are with each other, they are thinking of their two brothers that were not able to make the flight with them.
"At one time there were three of us that were in Vietnam," said Dale Schreiner. "My brother Charles was in the Air Force, also. We had a total of four of us in our family that were in the military, one in the Coast Guard. Two brothers are gone, the one in the Coast Guard and one in the Air Force."
But it's not just their brothers they are thinking about.
"My mother would have loved to have seen something like this," said Dale.
"We would have liked to have had our dad with us because he was a medic in world war two. He would've loved this," said Jim Schreiner.
They were able to have someone else from their family join them, though: their sons as their guardians.
"It's kind of a special moment...almost brings tears to your eyes," said Jim.
"It does," said Dale. "You have to wear sunglasses."