Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMOKY CONDITIONS EXPECTED TO DEVELOP TONIGHT INTO FRIDAY...

An elevated smoke layer has been situated across the region for
the past couple days. Some of this smoke is expected to mix down
to the surface after a cold front passes through tonight. The
smoky conditions should linger into the day on Friday.

The smoke could impact those with lung ailments, children, elderly
persons and those who work outdoors for prolonged periods. The
smoke may also reduce visibilities at times, resulting in minor
impacts to air and land travel.

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NORTH CENTRAL, CENTRAL, AND
NORTHEAST WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
12:00 PM CDT Friday. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Portage, Shawano, Vilas,
Waupaca, Waushara, Wood.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into the state
from northwest to southeast beginning around noon today. PM2.5
concentrations will likely increase sharply at times before
steadily diminishing as cleaner air moves in. The air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. Areas further west will have the potential to reach the
UNHEALTHY air quality index level, while areas further northeast
will have the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE
air quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

HONOR FLIGHT: Two friends reunite on Never Forgotten Honor Flight

  • Updated
  • 0
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- Jim Gagas, Sr. and John Feltz got to take in the sights in Washington D.C. and reminisce on the 44th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.

"We were the first platoon and we were the best platoon around!" said Gagas.

Their story begins back in 1966 when they met at basic training in Missouri.

"That's a long time ago!" said Feltz.

One went into artillery, the other into communications, with both serving in Vietnam.

They met their future wives when they came back.

"We started going out as friends," said Feltz. "And one thing led to another, and we stood up for each other's weddings."

But their friendship doesn't stop there.

"My wife and I are godparents to his daughter Tina," said Feltz.

It's been a couple years since they've seen each other, and after signing up for the honor flight, they say they've been waiting about a year or two for this day to arrive.

"It came to fruition and I'm extremely happy about this," said Feltz.

But it's a wait that seems to have been worth it.

"This meeting this weekend is the catalyst of something that is so important for our lives," said Feltz.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to jhenschel@waow.com 

