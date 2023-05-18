HONOR FLIGHT: Two friends reunite on Never Forgotten Honor Flight

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAOW) -- Jim Gagas, Sr. and John Feltz got to take in the sights in Washington D.C. and reminisce on the 44th Never Forgotten Honor Flight.
"We were the first platoon and we were the best platoon around!" said Gagas.
Their story begins back in 1966 when they met at basic training in Missouri.
"That's a long time ago!" said Feltz.
One went into artillery, the other into communications, with both serving in Vietnam.
They met their future wives when they came back.
"We started going out as friends," said Feltz. "And one thing led to another, and we stood up for each other's weddings."
But their friendship doesn't stop there.
"My wife and I are godparents to his daughter Tina," said Feltz.
It's been a couple years since they've seen each other, and after signing up for the honor flight, they say they've been waiting about a year or two for this day to arrive.
"It came to fruition and I'm extremely happy about this," said Feltz.
But it's a wait that seems to have been worth it.
"This meeting this weekend is the catalyst of something that is so important for our lives," said Feltz.