Hope in the Park sticks out the rain

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- The rain did not stop area worshippers from celebrating at marathon park.
Hope in the Park took place in Wausau Sunday, the annual event is completely free to the public and brings thousands of people to the area.
Before the rain organizers anticipated 6,000 people to attend.
The family-friendly event featured kids' activities, live music and more.
"We're here to say thank you to the community for supporting 89. Q," Coy Sawyer, 89. Q, General Manager said.
The event also aims to highlight area non-profits like Lights of Christmas and the work they do.
in 2021 more than 8,000 people attended the event.