WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Christian music festival came to town today and is headlined by Grammy award winner Steven Curtis Chapman.
Hope in the park is an event at marathon park to bring the community together through music, food, and fun.
The event started earlier today with plenty of amusements for all to see.
Many fans got to meet the headliner Steven Curtis Chapman and were in awe to see him in person.
"I see some bouncy houses so if you’re into bouncy houses you don’t want to miss that I know there are lots of deep fried things here I saw deep fried cheese curds and I'm guessing you probably get lots of things deep fried like any good you kind of carnival festival or fair so we got that kind of thing going on." said Steven Curtis Chapman Singer / Songwriter.
Steven Curtis Chapman brought down the house today, as fans were excited to see him live and in person.
His over 35 year music career is still changing fans lives.