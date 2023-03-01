Hospital group encourages schools to start AED training

Wis. (WAOW) -- If child suddenly fell unconscious, would you know what to do to save their life?
Over 2 thousand children die of sudden cardiac arrest each year in the United States, and devices like AEDs are tools that could save a life.
Nationwide Children's Hospital is aiming to teach schools, staff, and students to be prepared to use an AED if needed.
It's easy to use, simply open the case and follow the verbal instructions on the machine, but doctors said it's important to act quickly.
"You have two to five minutes, two to five minutes from when the person collapses till the AED fires to make sure they don't suffer brain damage, or other organ damage and that they survive," said Naomi Kertesz, MD, for Nationwide Children's Hospital.
Using an AED increases a child's survival rate from 48% to 89%.
They said completing a 15 minute AED training session or drill each year can be the difference between tragedy and a child's future.