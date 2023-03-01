Hospital group encourages schools to start AED training

Weather Alert

...SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY ROADS ARE POSSIBLE OVERNIGHT... Light snow will come to an end overnight. Any additional snow accumulation will be under an inch. Some patchy freezing drizzle is still possible. Untreated roads, bridges and sidewalks will be snow covered and slippery overnight. If you must travel overnight, allow extra time to reach your destination as roads may still be slick from the recent snowfall.