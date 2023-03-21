Housing prices down nationwide, but not in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The median home price value in the US has experienced a comparative decrease between this February and last February, according to the National Association of Realtors.
However, across central Wisconsin, home prices are still increasing by the year.
In the Midwest, the median value has increased by five percent, compared to decreases by four percent and five percent in the Northeast and West regions of the country, respectively.
Lana Mohs of EXIT Greater Realty based in Wausau says as of January, prices in Marathon, Lincoln, Portage, and Wood Counties are still going up on average.
There is still a nationwide housing shortage, so sellers may benefit if they're looking to move up.
"The first-time home buyers, or someone who's shopping the rate, they're buying the home, they know they can afford that until the rates go down. That's where we're still seeing the buyers," Mohs said.
The country's median price was down 0.2% overall in February from the year prior, marking the first time in more than a decade such a feat has been accomplished.
Mohs also says realtors across the area are looking for opportunities to help sell homes, and that the market changes by the day.