Housing program helps give a new start

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) - A new place to live and a second chance at life don't come often - but one area recovery center says helping even a few people makes a world of difference.
"I'm 19 months clean," explained Mark Malone of Wisconsin Rapids, who himself received a new start thanks to Three Bridges Recovery in Wisconsin Rapids. "And I got my son back."
In October 2021, Malone was arrested for possession of methamphetamines.
He says drugs are something he struggled with since he was 11 years old, and with a son to take care of he didn't know where else to turn to.
"Just hearing my son on the other line crying...that broke my heart. I just wanted to be a better dad but didn't know how to do it."
That's when he turned to Three Bridges - and he wasn't alone.
Nellie Blackdeer is a mom of two who's struggled with addiction for over two decades, and says Three Bridges helped turn her life around.
"I love my life right now," she said. "I'm actually 16 months sober. I started a new job."
It's all thanks to the 'Rent Ready,' program, trying to give people that second chance by pairing qualified applicants with local landlords.
Sarah Bristow is a recovery coach and used her own struggles to help others overcome theirs.
"My negative experience that I never thought could be used for something positive, and I'm able to use that and positively impact people and help them," she explained.
