How a dip in the road turned into a collapsed culvert

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) -- Dave Damitz had been driving on Marathon County Road KK Sunday when he drove over a dip in the road.
"All of a sudden, bam, I hit it. I guess I'd never seen it," he recalled.
He'd run into the scene at the above picture, driving the speed limit. Once he passed it, he said he felt he needed to do something.
"I quick turned around, came back and parked next to the hole, put my flashers on," Damitz recalled.
He then called the Marathon County Sheriff's Department to tell them there was a potential hazard in the road and alerted other drivers to slow down.
"I had my hand out the window and just went like this [gestures] and people were slowing down and a couple people stopped," Damitz said.
More than 24 hours later, what was first called a dip considerably grew in size, with last week's weather as one of the culprits.
"The spring runoff and the rain on Friday, the wet soils from the frost came out of the ground. We started to lose some of those soils through the poor spots in the culvert, kind of washed away," said Kevin Lang, the deputy director for the Marathon County Highway Department.
The culvert in question had already expected to get replaced this summer, as its infrastructure is more than three decades old, so having it degrade this quickly has thrown a wrench into the county's plans.
"We're going to let the water run for about a week here so that runoff can go away and reassess the situation and see if it's a spot location that can be repaired or if we'll end up just having to keep the road closed for safety measures until we can get that pipe replaced," Lang said.
There are detours already set up so people can go around the area, as the area near the collapsed road is closed to all traffic on both sides. It's unclear how long travel plans will need to be altered in that area.
Mosinee School District Superintendent David Muñoz says only one of its bus routes was affected by the closure, and the district made the necessary adjustments by the end of the school day Monday.