How Badger Box distribution works

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- With the end of some federal pandemic-era food benefits, the state-funded Badger Box can help people get access to affordable food produced in Wisconsin.
You can only get them at select food pantries once per month, and they are distributed in a limited time window.
That's where a Shawano County woman, who requested to remain anonymous for this story, had some difficulty with the pick-up process.
"I show up, and there's no one to explain anything to you out there, and I'm asking...'What do I do?'" she said.
She had gone to a pick-up site this week, but was given conflicting directions before receiving a box about an hour after arriving. She says staff did apologize for the wait, but worries similar experiences may discourage people from getting the food they need.
"Some seniors who have never done this before and is having a hard time emotionally, is going to show up and they're going to drive away and not get their food," she said.
Picking up your Badger Box may vary by site, but at The Neighbors' Place in Wausau, officials say they have the process streamlined.
"You just walk in like you would normally to shop, and on Badger Box days, we just hand out Badger Boxes instead until they're all gone," said Donna Ambrose, the executive director of The Neighbors' Place.
Distribution there typically happens every third week of the month for those who qualify, and on Mondays and Tuesdays while supplies last.
If you need help getting your materials, staff can be flexible to your needs.
"Obviously, we don't want you here if you're sick, so if you feel unwell, you can certainly call us and we will make a delivery to your home," Ambrose said.
The Neighbors' Place typically goes through about 300 Badger Boxes per month.