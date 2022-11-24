How Black Friday has evolved, changed shopping habits

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- For those expecting to see a line at Best Buy or Walmart in Rib Mountain on Thanksgiving, those stores and others spent the holiday closed this year.
The impact those decisions will have on Black Friday are still to be determined.
On Thanksgiving 2019, the line at the Rib Mountain Kohl's was dozens deep at 4 p.m. At the same time this year, two people were seen going up to the door at Kohl's, only to be turned away by the sign saying the store was closed.
Experts say major retailers have shifted focus on Black Friday this season.
"The concept of Black Friday as a day really doesn't exist anymore. It's a season," Kristin McGrath, an editor for RetailMeNot.
According to the National Retail Federation, many Black Friday discounts could be found well before the actual day, and same-day shopper demand is still considered high across the country.
Some News 9 spoke with from Central Wisconsin say they had been a regular Black Friday shopper pre-pandemic.
"We'd get all the sale ads the day before and scour through those to make sure we get to the right place at the right time to get what we wanted and it was a big deal," Dorothy Revels of Plover said, adding that she isn't planning to do the same this year, electing to do it all online.
Others telling News 9 they planned on shopping in-person for its convenience.
The Rib Mountain Kohl's, Best Buy, and Walmart locations open at 5 a.m. Friday morning. T.J. Maxx opens at 7 a.m.