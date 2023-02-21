How CWA is preparing for this week's storm

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin Airport is making arrangements ahead of this week's storm system.
On Tuesday, flights in from and toward Minneapolis-St. Paul were canceled due to the expected weather in the Twin Cities.
For flights later this week, travelers should keep tabs with their airline for any status changes. They can receive up-to-the-minute information on their airline's mobile app.
As for airport crews at CWA, director Brian Grefe says they plan on having everyone on call to keep the runways safe.
"We also have FedEx, UPS, Flight For Life operators, private aircraft that are coming in, so if the weather conditions are such that a plane can fly, the airport is going to be ready," he said.
At press time Tuesday, Grefe says one flight coming in from Minneapolis Wednesday morning was canceled. For the current status of any flight CWA is involved with, click here.