How CWA is preparing for this week's storm

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
occur during this period. Widespread hazardous conditions for land
and air travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may
lead to tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening to
9 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

How CWA is preparing for this week's storm

  • 0
How travel insurance helps travelers

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- Central Wisconsin Airport is making arrangements ahead of this week's storm system.

On Tuesday, flights in from and toward Minneapolis-St. Paul were canceled due to the expected weather in the Twin Cities.

For flights later this week, travelers should keep tabs with their airline for any status changes. They can receive up-to-the-minute information on their airline's mobile app.

As for airport crews at CWA, director Brian Grefe says they plan on having everyone on call to keep the runways safe.

"We also have FedEx, UPS, Flight For Life operators, private aircraft that are coming in, so if the weather conditions are such that a plane can fly, the airport is going to be ready," he said.

At press time Tuesday, Grefe says one flight coming in from Minneapolis Wednesday morning was canceled. For the current status of any flight CWA is involved with, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

