How departments issue alerts for missing persons cases

(WAOW) -- When someone goes missing at any age, there are multiple steps to take and criteria that needs to be met before sounding alarms for help.
That's what came up this week for officials in Lincoln and Oneida Counties, as Aiden Grefe and Dakota Brown were reported missing in the woods Sunday, and no Amber Alert was issued.
Grefe and Brown were confirmed to be the bodies found in the Oneida County Forest Monday, per a news conference Tuesday.
"If we wanted to use an Amber Alert, you just can't. You have to meet these criteria, and even if we tried to send it down to Madison and have that happen, they would say, 'You don't meet those criteria,'" said Capt. Terri Hook with the Oneida County Sheriff's Department.
An Amber Alert could not be issued because they weren't young enough, as Grefe and Brown were 17 and 16 respectively, but not enough specifics were met.
"In order for us to use the Amber Alert, we have to believe that a child was actually abducted, and in this case, we didn't have any kind of idea that they had been abducted," Hook said.
It had initially been believed they had walked away on their own and got lost.
The other part of Amber Alert criteria that was not known was a suspect involved or a vehicle they were in. Each of the three points must have information attached to them in order for an Amber Alert to be issued.
Hook says the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network would not have helped in this situation either, because of the lack of Amber Alert.
"The area that we're talking about is very rural and the homes that are there are cabins, so there's nobody there to recognize that these kids are in the area, look out their window and see someone walking through their woods," Hook said.
Marathon County has an alert system where if the county recognizes someone is missing, you can be notified when they have a press release, but this feature is not available everywhere.
Right now, Hook says all departments involved in the investigation are focused on giving the parents of the teens closure.