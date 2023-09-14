How farmers can stay safe during harvest season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The wait is over for farmers as fields turn from green to gold.
Many of them will work from before the sun comes up until after it goes down.
Which can present some dangers especially along the roads, and near power lines.
With much of the equipment for harvesting being larger than the early summer equipment officials are wanting to remind farmers to make sure they don't bite off more than they can chew.
"Equipment is getting larger, in the farming sector it's getting taller, our lines don't necessarily get taller. So we have to be very careful of our clearances. Especially with the larger pieces of equipment, combines, wagons, tractors." said, Kent Sodawasser Lead Corporate Safety Specialist for Alliant Energy.
Wires on the ground even if unattached can still be active and should be avoided at all costs.
And drivers should be careful about getting too close to farm equipment on the roadway, due to their large blind spots.
Officials say to report damaged wires and poles to avoid power disruptions and limit further danger.