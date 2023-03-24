How maple syrup season is coming along for producers

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Recent warmer temperatures have made it better for area maple syrup producers to extract sap from trees, but the season is not out to as fast of a start as other years.
According to StormTrack 9 chief meteorologist Justin Loew, temperatures need to hit 50 degrees more consistently to see sap run out of trees at a higher rate.
However, this does not necessarily mean producers are out to a slow start, it just depends on what your preference is and how much you plan to make.
"I do a lot of manual collection of the sap, and I boil small amounts at a time to make the syrup, so if it's a slower sap run, that's kind of beneficial for me. Most sap producers, maybe they'd like to get it done in a week," Loew said.
He also says the overall yield is not as likely to be in danger for larger producers, which may force higher prices of their product.
Those who prefer slower rates of production may see current conditions as a way of extending the season, until temperatures ramp up.
At this time last year, the conditions for running sap out of trees saw much less snow on the ground, but cooler temperatures, which is also not ideal.