How Rib Mountain State Park expansion could affect economy

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL
DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND...

.A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry
weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the
storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall from this
afternoon through tomorrow. The second phase will consist of lighter
snows, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and
drifting snow. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on
the strong northwest winds.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches expected tonight into
Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow Thursday afternoon
into Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel
conditions at times late today through Thursday. Travel conditions
will become dangerous at times, especially Thursday night through
Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in
widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero
visibility at times in open areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air
into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 15
below to 25 below zero range in central and north-central
Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east
will range from 10 below zero to 20 below zero during this period.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Hazardous travel conditions are expected late today through
Thursday. Even worse travel conditions are possible Thursday night
through Friday night. Consider avoiding travel during this period
unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period,
drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along
with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables,
flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a
first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case
you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before
crossing open areas.

&&

How Rib Mountain State Park expansion could affect economy

Rib Mountain Economy

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the wake of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan being unveiled, officials say the planned expansion of services will greatly benefit the surrounding area.

"Enhancing the recreation amenities and the ability to have different types of sports like mountain biking up here at Rib Mountain State Park just adds to the area," said Jamie Polley, the director of Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

The plan includes bringing camping back to the park, as well as adding several bike trails and two more ski areas.

Once everything is in place, the challenge will be capitalizing on those improvements and drawing people in to take part.

"If they can see themselves doing those extra things like camping and biking around and conjoining Nine Mile County Forest, they're going to be like, 'Man, I didn't realize what Rib Mountain State Park had to offer,'" said Tim White, the director of Visit Wausau.

It's anticipated the economic impact of the expansion will be in the tens of millions of dollars, which would affect hotels, restaurants, and other forms of recreation.

White says one of the main goals of the future would be drawing people to the Wausau area to take part in those activities and entice them to stay longer.

The announcement of the expansion comes as outdoor recreation brought in more than $8 billion to Wisconsin's gross domestic product.

There is not a set date for when park expansion is expected to be complete.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 