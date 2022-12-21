How Rib Mountain State Park expansion could affect economy

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- In the wake of the Rib Mountain State Park Master Plan being unveiled, officials say the planned expansion of services will greatly benefit the surrounding area.
"Enhancing the recreation amenities and the ability to have different types of sports like mountain biking up here at Rib Mountain State Park just adds to the area," said Jamie Polley, the director of Wausau & Marathon County Parks, Recreation and Forestry.
The plan includes bringing camping back to the park, as well as adding several bike trails and two more ski areas.
Once everything is in place, the challenge will be capitalizing on those improvements and drawing people in to take part.
"If they can see themselves doing those extra things like camping and biking around and conjoining Nine Mile County Forest, they're going to be like, 'Man, I didn't realize what Rib Mountain State Park had to offer,'" said Tim White, the director of Visit Wausau.
It's anticipated the economic impact of the expansion will be in the tens of millions of dollars, which would affect hotels, restaurants, and other forms of recreation.
White says one of the main goals of the future would be drawing people to the Wausau area to take part in those activities and entice them to stay longer.
The announcement of the expansion comes as outdoor recreation brought in more than $8 billion to Wisconsin's gross domestic product.
There is not a set date for when park expansion is expected to be complete.