How some in our area sought out the Northern Lights

(WAOW) -- Aurora borealis, at this time of year, in this part of the country? You bet.
The skies lit up Thursday night, sending many outside to soak in the views.
Sharon Potter of Wisconsin Rapids, however, came across the display by happenstance at about 10:15 p.m.
"I started letting my dogs out for the night so I can go to sleep, and I walk out the door and went, 'Oh my gosh, I've got to run back inside and grab my cell phone,'" she said.
Many others across our area followed.
Some had made plans ahead of time to go to their favorite hunting spot, while others did so spontaneously.
"It was actually a last-minute call on my part, whether I actually wanted to go out into the cold to see it and, boy, I am incredibly excited to report I saw it and then some," said Krystal Westfahl, the executive director of Let's Minocqua.
Any pictures that were taken may only do so much to capture what the full experience was like.
"We had about a 270-degree view of the lights, so they were right over the top of us, and then all around us. It was really hard to figure out where to look," Westfahl said.
"I've seen them since I've lived here 14 years, I've seen them more dimly than that a couple of times, but never anything like this," Potter added.
They only come around so often, but many people were able to document their experiences to reminisce later.
"When you see them in pictures, the camera can pick up so many more colors," Westfahl said.
"[I'm] feeling really blessed that I live where I do where there's no light pollution and I get to see those things," Potter added.
The best places to find the aurora will often be places with low cloud cover and low light pollution effects, but your time to find it after Thursday is dwindling.