How to navigate around delayed, canceled flights

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- After several thousands of flights were canceled this week, itineraries across the country have needed major adjustments.
Art Forsberg, who arrived at Central Wisconsin Airport (CWA) Tuesday, was nearly one of those people that needed to stay longer in a different airport.
"They said if we wouldn't have gotten on this flight, we wouldn't have gotten out today," he said, referring to his flight from San Francisco to Minneapolis. Before then, he had needed to scramble to find his checked bag so he could make it on that flight.
If you aren't as fortunate to get an immediate reschedule, you should still be talking with your airline as much as possible.
"Get in line, then get on your phone to try and get some help besides just the agent behind the desk," said Kim Banczak, the manager of Travel Leaders in Wausau.
Should your flight be canceled, the Better Business Bureau says you are entitled to a full refund.
If your flight is delayed, any reimbursement is up to the airline, so having a safety net like travel insurance could help if you're in a pinch.
"If you have meals, if you have a hotel, any type of transportation, any expenses you have because you're sitting at the airport waiting for a delayed flight, your travel insurance is going to reimburse you for that," Banczak said.
Just make sure you have all your receipts handy and be familiar with the rules of cancellations by country, should an international flight be canceled.
If a connecting flight from either Minneapolis or Chicago into CWA is canceled and your time is running low, you can also explore options for car rentals so you can still get home.