How to prepare your car and house for winter.

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The official start of fall is just six days away but as any Wisconsinite knows the snow will be here before you know it.
So, what should you be doing to prepare for the low temps coming up.
The days are starting to become shorter and shorter as winter approaches.
With so many things to do to prepare for winter, where do you start?
With your house and car being the two biggest concerns, an official with Ace Hardware in Weston says people are already beginning to purchase resources needed for the cold.
One of the first things Ace Hardware of Weston store manager Dave Huth recommends is sealing up your house, so you don't have any surprise unwanted guests.
"As soon as the temperature starts dropping rodents want to get in where it’s warm and the best thing you can do is check the outside of the house like for any cracks in the foundation or any gaps in the siding or anything like that you can use spray foam or like caulk to close those up to prevent that from happening.” Huth said.
Next a variety of things must be done, disconnecting the hose from the spigot, insulating pipes, covering A/C units, and putting up outdoor furniture.
As for the engine and wheels in the driveway, make sure you bring it in or a final checkup to make sure it's ready to go.
"You want to be up to date on your maintenance," Aaron Olson Service Manager at Olson Tire & Service said. "...Tires are gonna be big one, traction is very important in the snowfall. So, check your tires or have an expert check your tires and I'll also have your battery test if you wanna make sure the batteries going to stand up to the cold temperatures.”
An emergency kit should be put in all cars.
Filled with many things like jumper cables, blankets, windshield ice scrapers, and a shovel if you need to dig the car out, and make sure that antifreeze is good to go for the winter.