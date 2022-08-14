How to protect yourself while using social media apps

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Social media is growing, and users may not be as protected as they think.
Many may think their information is private while using a social media platform, but an expert in information security said that is not always the case.
Recently a criminal case in Nebraska is linking Facebook messages as evidence in the proceeding, and Dorothea Salo with UW-Madison said that isn't new.
Salo said law enforcement agencies use metadata from these apps to find the information they need. The most common metadata used by law enforcement is geolocation.
"Use appears to be expanding, the types of data law enforcement are asking for is growing," Salo said. "Law enforcement doesn't necessarily have to ask social media directly there are companies called data brokers that exist to buy up all of this data... they frequently sell to law enforcement."
Salo suggested that users be proactive in protecting their information.
"Privacy policies a lot of people understand them to mean, your privacy is being protected when that's not the case," Salo said. "Privacy policies actually explain in excruciating detail sometimes exactly how they are going to violate your privacy."
Resources like consumer reports help users create a personalized plan to protect their information.