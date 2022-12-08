How you can help an area family recovering from a fire

STRATFORD, Wis. (WAOW) -- After a Stratford family lost their house and many possessions because of a fire last week, the community is rallying behind them, and you can help.
Jaime and Cole Kaiser were not home when a fire decimated their house last week, but now are forced to reset.
To help them and their twin seven-month-old girls, businesses in the Stratford area like Hotchkiss's Last Cast, Edwin Memorial Lanes, and Absolute Health Chiropractic have helped facilitate donations.
The Kaisers have been looking for anything from clothes to diapers to furniture, and the response has been strong so far.
"I've been in contact with Jaime and Cole really closely throughout this, they are over the moon and cannot believe the support that they're getting and I don't think they really knew it was going to be what it really is," said Myranda Schwantes, a friend of Jaime who has helped organize help for the family.
If you'd like to support the family through monetary donations, there is a fund set in up their name at Partners Bank in Stratford.
There is also an Amazon wish list that can be found here.