How you can help keep songbird population intact

(WAOW) -- A Wisconsin-based campaign is encouraging people to help the population of songbirds by doing a few tasks around the house.
It's called "Save Our Songbirds," in light of North America reportedly losing 30% of its bird population since the early 1970s.
This initiative was started by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership.
"If we don't do something now, and the researchers are saying the need to do something now is urgent, then we're not going to have them around," said Lisa Gaumnitz, the project coordinator for the campaign.
She says their hope is people start doing a few simple things at home that can keep those birds healthy.
"We're asking just add a couple of plants, help boost your menu for birds and give them some bugs to eat," Gaumnitz said.
You can also put insect screens or certain designs on windows to prevent birds from charging at the glass and also buy coffee that comes from bird-friendly areas.
Gaumnitz also says Wisconsin also houses 25% of the world's golden-winged warbler population, which she says lends an even greater importance to protect the animal musicians in our neighborhoods.
"The little actions we take here in Wisconsin can help make sure that these birds are around as part of our global biodiversity," she said.
If you'd like to learn more about the initiative, click here.