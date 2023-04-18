 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued late tonight.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 1168.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:10 AM CDT Tuesday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.4 feet on 04/11/2011.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

How you can help keep songbird population intact

  • 0
Save Our Songbirds

(WAOW) -- A Wisconsin-based campaign is encouraging people to help the population of songbirds by doing a few tasks around the house.

It's called "Save Our Songbirds," in light of North America reportedly losing 30% of its bird population since the early 1970s.

This initiative was started by the Natural Resources Foundation of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Bird Conservation Partnership.

"If we don't do something now, and the researchers are saying the need to do something now is urgent, then we're not going to have them around," said Lisa Gaumnitz, the project coordinator for the campaign.

She says their hope is people start doing a few simple things at home that can keep those birds healthy.

"We're asking just add a couple of plants, help boost your menu for birds and give them some bugs to eat," Gaumnitz said.

You can also put insect screens or certain designs on windows to prevent birds from charging at the glass and also buy coffee that comes from bird-friendly areas.

Gaumnitz also says Wisconsin also houses 25% of the world's golden-winged warbler population, which she says lends an even greater importance to protect the animal musicians in our neighborhoods.

"The little actions we take here in Wisconsin can help make sure that these birds are around as part of our global biodiversity," she said.

If you'd like to learn more about the initiative, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you