How you should handle a suspicious package left at your door

...WINTER STORM COULD BRING HEAVY SNOW, A WINTRY MIX, AND HAZARDOUS
TRAVEL MID-WEEK...

.A strong low pressure system will move across the Great Lakes
mid-week, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet
across the region Tuesday night into Wednesday. The mixed
precipitation will turn to all snow over much of northern Wisconsin
Wednesday afternoon and evening, with periods of heavy snow expected
Wednesday night. East winds will also gust to 25 to 40 mph, which
could combine with heavy snow accumulations to cause tree and power
line damage. Sporadic power outages will be possible. Travel could
become hazardous due to the snow and ice. Some uncertainty remains
on exact precipitation type and amounts as temperatures will be near
freezing.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation possible. Total snow
accumulations between 3 and 8 inches and ice accumulations between
one-tenth and two-tenths of an inch possible. Most of the ice
accumulations will occur Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Winds could gust as high as 30 to 40 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, and Wood Counties.

* WHEN...From Tuesday evening through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous. The strong winds and weight of
snow and ice on tree limbs may result in tree or power line
damage, resulting in sporadic power outages. Travel could be very
difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes, and the Thursday morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

People should consider delaying travel. If travel is absolutely
necessary, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter
storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains,
booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing.
Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help
you survive in case you become stranded.

How you should handle a suspicious package left at your door

Packages

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- As you receive gifts in the mail this holiday season, you should make sure what's in your package isn't something that could harm you.

According to a police report filed Friday in Marshfield, a man received what he thought was a suspicious box and brought it to the police department lobby.

Several smaller boxes of psilocybin mushroom-infused chocolate were inside, which was then seized for evidence purposes.

Though this scenario doesn't happen often, a scheme like this has been busted before.

"There have been people that have ordered illegal drugs through the mail, either for themselves, or they would order it and try to develop a scheme so that it would maybe go to a neighbor's house and they would intercept the package at some point," said Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink.

If you get a suspicious package left on your front porch, you should make sure that you check for a name or an address before you open it, since it is illegal to open mail that is not addressed to you.

However, in instances like this, you can call police and leave the box alone, who can work with you to make sure the box's contents are safe.

"The golden rule is if there's any doubt at all, just give us a call," Geurink said. "You can talk with our dispatchers, our officers over the phone or we can come out to the house and sort through whatever issue you're dealing with."

If the item in your package is more dangerous than mushrooms, police can help there, too, as they can utilize techniques to open boxes that don't subject anymore to harm.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

