How you should handle a suspicious package left at your door

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW) -- As you receive gifts in the mail this holiday season, you should make sure what's in your package isn't something that could harm you.
According to a police report filed Friday in Marshfield, a man received what he thought was a suspicious box and brought it to the police department lobby.
Several smaller boxes of psilocybin mushroom-infused chocolate were inside, which was then seized for evidence purposes.
Though this scenario doesn't happen often, a scheme like this has been busted before.
"There have been people that have ordered illegal drugs through the mail, either for themselves, or they would order it and try to develop a scheme so that it would maybe go to a neighbor's house and they would intercept the package at some point," said Marshfield Police Chief Jody Geurink.
If you get a suspicious package left on your front porch, you should make sure that you check for a name or an address before you open it, since it is illegal to open mail that is not addressed to you.
However, in instances like this, you can call police and leave the box alone, who can work with you to make sure the box's contents are safe.
"The golden rule is if there's any doubt at all, just give us a call," Geurink said. "You can talk with our dispatchers, our officers over the phone or we can come out to the house and sort through whatever issue you're dealing with."
If the item in your package is more dangerous than mushrooms, police can help there, too, as they can utilize techniques to open boxes that don't subject anymore to harm.