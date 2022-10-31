Human remains discovered by hunter in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) – A hunter in Florence County found human remains in a rural wooded area on Friday.
Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice on Monday. Ongoing investigative efforts are being conducted to identify the remains and further the investigation.
At this time there is no indication the remains match a known missing person from the greater Florence County, Wis., area.
If you or anyone you know may have any information to assist in this investigation, please call DCI and leave a message on the tipline at 1-888-317-2426.
Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Florence County Coroner’s Office, and numerous other law enforcement agencies and medical professionals.