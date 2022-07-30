Hundreds of kayaks hit the water for a refreshing day in the sun

WAUSAU, WI. (WAOW)-- Hundreds of kayaks hit the water Saturday for a refreshing crawl down the river.
For eight years, the Paddle Pub Crawl in Wausau has been taking to the river for a fun day in the sun.
Hundreds of paddlers come together each year, hopping from sand bar to sand bar with live music and new friends.
"Well, it is a great way to use our waterway right downtown," Ed Giallombardo, Community Organizer, said. "We are very blessed to have this awesome setup, you know, to be able to put it downtown, kind of get some wilderness five minutes from your house."
Paddle Pub Crawl is not an official fundraiser, but Giallombardo said any money they have left over from shirt sales goes towards the Wausau Youth Rugby Club.