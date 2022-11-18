Hunters asked to key eye out for missing peoples' remains

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- The start of gun deer season Saturday morning means a lot of hunters are heading into the wilderness, but they need to be on the lookout for more than just deer.
Authorities recommend hunters watch their path to see if there are any bodies in their spot in the woods that could be identified as missing people.
Hope Berg has been waiting for her proper closure since 2009, when her teenage daughter Kayla went missing, and has not been found yet.
"Since she disappeared, I've been grieving, and 13 years is a long time to grieve without being able to go through all the processes," Berg said.
Authorities are asking hunters to keep an eye out in the woods because of past trends.
"A lot of times, bodies, along with other items that are connected to crimes are found in wooded areas," said Scott Goldberg, an investigative lieutenant for the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
If you find something you're worried could be a body or an unmarked grave, note where it is and call 911 as soon as possible.
"Any time we find a body, whether they've died of natural causes, or they've died from suspicious circumstances, we would want to handle that situation like a crime scene," Goldberg said.
Officials in Wood County are also using deer season in an attempt to close a case from 2006; remains belonging to Deidre Harm were found at that time, but her killer has still not been confirmed.
"That family deserves that closure," said Sheriff Shawn Becker. "Deidre would have been 38 years old a couple days ago, and this is a harsh reminder to the family that misses her every day," Becker added.
Anyone with information on the prime suspect in the case, Chris Revak, should call the department.
All it takes to give that closure is to keep your eyes peeled and act quickly.
"If it's something that could lead to something big in somebody's case, that could be the whole difference in everything. It could mean the world to somebody," Berg said.
If you come across a bone that you are not sure is human or animal, you should call your local sheriff's office.