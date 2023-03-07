Ice conditions degrading, officials urge caution

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- With stronger sun and thinning ice, officials said now is the time to use caution when going out on the ice, and take extra care to look out for your dogs.
After two dogs and their owners went into the ice in Racine County, experts are warning of rapidly deteriorating ice conditions.
"It's kind of turning into what I like to call spongy ice, you just never really know what it's gonna be doin," said Lt. Jake Holsclaw, Warden Administrator.
Comparing end of season ice to ice seen at the beginning of the season, they said it's important to know where to go when you're out there.
"Avoid inlets and outlets of creeks, streams, or rivers leaving a body of water, any area that is narrow or where a current could form or where there is a current try to avoid those areas as well," said Capt. Charlie Hoogesteger, with Wood Co. Sheriff's Department.
Another important piece? Make sure you know the area.
"Don't travel in areas you're not familiar with, make sure that you can see where you're going, maybe if you're going ice fishing or you're going walking make sure you're not traveling in areas you're not familiar, especially in darkness," said Hoogesteger.
And if you or your pooch go through the ice? First things first, as tempting as it might be, do not jump in after them.
"It can be pretty scary if one of your pets or someone you're with goes through the ice but don't just immediately go towards them to try to get them out," said Holsclaw.
And be sure not to panic.
"I mean they kind of mirror our emotions right so if we're upset they're gonna be upset," said Holsclaw, "Try to stay where you are and try to coax that animal back to you, a lot of times with their claws and things they should be able to grip onto the ice and get back to you."
They said it's best to make sure you're doing out with ice picks or floatation devices to help in case you do break through the ice.