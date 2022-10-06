Imbalances in enrollment could lead to changes to an area school district

JUNCTION CITY, Wis. (WAOW) -- Students at Kennedy Elementary usually continue their education at Ben Franklin Junior High once they graduate, but that could soon be changing.
6th graders at Kennedy Elementary could be going to PJ Jacobs Junior High next year, rather than Ben Franklin.
According to the district, it's because of an imbalance in students enrolled at the schools, something that is hitting staff and kids hard.
"What we're finding is, students are coming back from COVID with more significant needs than what we've seen in the past, and we're finding that you know because of that imbalance, kids may not be getting the supports that they need." said Dr. Cory Hirsbrunner, Superintendent for Stevens Point Schools.
Ben Franklin Junior High has about 150 more students than Pjs.
"The numbers, for one worked out, and number 2, it's not going to have a significant impact on transportation, actually, it's about one mile shorter to go to PJ's than it is to Ben." said Dr. Hirsbrunner.
Some parents said going to Ben Frankling means the world to some people.
"It's not just that, it's we grew up here, we did this, we went through Ben, that's why we're back in this community, wanting you kids to do the same thing." said one parent, "I have family members that have kids that are in kindergarten and so forth that were upset by this knowing that they met their significant other at Ben and they enjoyed their time at Ben and it's hard."
The transition would apply to current 6th, 5th, and 4th graders who would attend PJs after graduating.
Families who have kids enrolled at Ben Franklin and do not want to split siblings up between schools may fill out a transition appeal request when available.
The proposal goes to the school board on Monday.