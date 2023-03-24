Impact of labor shortages on emergency dispatch

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- As workforce and labor shortages continue nationwide, they're hitting area first responders, and even dispatchers hard.
The dispatcher is the first point of contact in an emergency call, and it's not an easy job.
In Langlade County they operate with two dispatchers on each 12 hour shift, 24/7.
"It's a very very important role," said Sheriff Mark Westen.
But lately, the department has struggled with recruitment and retention of staff.
"That is a huge burden and a heavy load for those who remain to try to pick up those shifts," said Westen.
Now, they're looking at add three more dispatchers.
"It will provide some much needed respite for the folks that do still work here and the folks that we're trying desperately to retain that it's gonna provide them with an opportunity to not have to be here as much when they're scheduled to be off," said Westen.
And the work can be difficult.
"Not everyone be an emergency dispatcher it's a very complex job."
But the help it provides the community and emergency responders is crucial, and they're just trying to show their employees that they care.
"Anything that we can do in a positive light to make sure our staff knows that we support them we're behind them," said Westen.
That resolution to add three more dispatchers to full staff will be discussed at a board meeting on Monday.