Impacts of Hodag Solar Park open for one year

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- It's now been more than a year since the Hodag Solar Park started providing energy to our area.
The facility in Rhinelander has 21,000 solar panels that take in direct sunlight and light that's reflected from the ground, converting it all into energy and electricity used by thousands of customers.
In the first year of operation, Wisconsin Public Service says the Hodag Solar Park has produced enough energy to power more than 2.5 million smartphones for a year or 98,000 laptops for a year.
"Whether it was through frigid temperatures like we're seeing right now to hot and humid conditions and even damaging storms, it continued to provide reliable energy and electricity to our customers throughout the past year," said Matt Cullen, a spokesperson for WPS.
He says the company plans to add thousands of megawatts worth of projects like this one over the next five years in an effort to further reduce their carbon footprint.