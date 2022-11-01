Important dates to remember ahead of the midterm elections

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)-- Election Day is a week away and voters have some deadlines to keep in mind.
According to the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC), as of Thursday, October 27th, over 500,000 people submitted their absentee votes by mail. The WEC is encouraging other absentee voters to have their ballots in the mail by Tuesday, November 1.
The Nov. 1 date set by the WEC is only a recommendation known as the practical deadline, this is not the legal date. The commission recommends having ballots set by the first of November to give the postal office enough to deliver the ballots to the municipal clerk.
Legally all eligible voters have until Nov. 3 to submit their absentee ballots by mail.
This Friday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. is the last day for pre-registration with the municipal. Voters who are not able to pre-register are still able to register on the day of the mid-term election on November 8th or online.