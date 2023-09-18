Increased rates of child nicotine poisoning

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is seeing more cases of kids getting nicotine poisoning.
In most cases, children are modeling their parent's behavior and using vape pens that they find lying around the house. They are either drinking or inhaling the product and making themselves sick.
Despite a 2016 U.S. law that required manufacturers to make refillable e-cigarette cartridges child-proof, the law doesn't require them to child-proof the e-cigarette disposable devices.
"My advice is if you have any deceives like this at home make sure they are out of the reach of a child," Todd Mahr Pediatric Allergist and Immunologist, at Gundersen Health System said. "Most of these, 90% of them, were children under the age of five. "
Child nicotine poisoning symptoms typically include dizziness, tremors, elevated heart rate, and vomiting.
If you are concerned your child may have nicotine poisoning call 911 immediately.