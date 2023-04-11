Infertility advocates pushed for state proclamation, express importance of Walk of Hope

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — A local duo is working to raise awareness about infertility across the Badger State.
Katelyn Lang and Haylee Kaiser have been working to create a space for couples and individuals who are battling infertility for years. Lang and Kaiser have hosted the annual Walk of Hope with the nonprofit Resolve and connected with other people going through similar issues. This year, walk organizers are taking it one step further by getting Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers involved.
With the help of the Governor, Lang and Kaiser got the week of April 23-29 proclaimed as National Infertility Awareness Week in Wisconsin. The proclamation was a major step for the duo, as they continue to fight for better access to and more affordable care here in central Wisconsin.
"One of our main goals is to bring awareness so that they can recognize infertility as a disease in each state," Lang said.
One in six adults globally struggles with infertility, and in the United States, one in five couples struggle to have a child, according to a new report by the World Health Organization.
Both Lang and Kaiser have struggled with infertility. After years of trying — Lang has three children — and Kaiser is still working on building her family. Their experiences with limited resources and access to care locally has pushed them to help others dealing with the same issues.
"In a lot of other states, it's kind of crazy to them that we have to travel far to get out treatment," Lang said. "I traveled to Minnesota, (Kaiser) travels to Green Bay, now, she did travel to Illinois, too."
From personal experience, Lang and Kaiser found the annual Walk of Hope has helped others realize they are not alone.
The 2023 Walk of Hope is on April 29, at Doepke Recreation Area, 151414 County Road N, Wausau, at 1 p.m. rain or shine.
Those interested can register for the walk in person or online. The walk is free for all individuals involved. Donations from the walk will go to Resolve. The walk fundraising goal is $5,000.
Everyone who registers will get a free t-shirt, but to ensure you'll get one for the day of the walk register by April 12.