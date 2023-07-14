Invasive caterpillars damage national forest

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF) is under siege by fuzzy, invasive pests.
A press release from forest officials and the USDA Forest Service say large swathes of the CNNF have been impacted by hungry spongy moth caterpillars.
Though they look harmless, a single caterpillar will eat a square yard of green leaves, and with dry conditions trees are struggling to regrow their leaves in time, leaving them more vulnerable.
CNNF officials say several counties are under quarantine, including Forest, Langlade, Oneida, Price, Taylor & Vilas.
Homeowners in those counties are asked to clear their yards regularly of spongy moth eggs, caterpillars and cocoons.
Homeowners should use gloves, as the hairs on the caterpillar can cause rash and irritation.