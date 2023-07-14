 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts until midnight Sunday (Saturday night). The southern half
of the state will see the heaviest smoke impacts from 6 AM
Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely that this advisory
will be allowed to expire as planned for northern Wisconsin, we
may need to extend the end-time of the advisory for southern
Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Invasive caterpillars damage national forest

  • Updated
  • 0
Spongey Moth

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest (CNNF) is under siege by fuzzy, invasive pests.

A press release from forest officials and the USDA Forest Service say large swathes of the CNNF have been impacted by hungry spongy moth caterpillars.

Though they look harmless, a single caterpillar will eat a square yard of green leaves, and with dry conditions trees are struggling to regrow their leaves in time, leaving them more vulnerable.

CNNF officials say several counties are under quarantine, including Forest, Langlade, Oneida, Price, Taylor & Vilas.

Homeowners in those counties are asked to clear their yards regularly of spongy moth eggs, caterpillars and cocoons.

Homeowners should use gloves, as the hairs on the caterpillar can cause rash and irritation.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to news@waow.com 