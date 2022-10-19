"It was my life": Foot Locker closure leaves employees uncertain about future

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- One of the 210 employees being affected by the Foot Locker/Eastbay closure shared his thoughts.
James Galloway has been working at Foot Locker/Eastbay for 21 years, and said this week's announcement wasn't necessarily a shock, but does leave him with uncertainty for the future.
He said he's looking to retire soon, but not quite yet, and isn't sure what career opportunities could be next.
He said he's grateful for the job that led him to happiness, and to love.
"It's where I met my wife, and it paid for my house, and it was my life," Galloway said. "It's been there like I said for over 20 years, so it meant a lot to me."
He said he plans to take a bit of time off before exploring his options.
Foot Locker employees will be given training, resume workshops, interview skills and tips to help aid them in finding a job elsewhere.