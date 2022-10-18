"It's so sad and frustrating": What victim, authorities are saying about Burn Boot Camp vehicle break-ins

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WAOW) -- Nine members at an area gym walked out of their morning workout class to find their cars vandalized, windows smashed in, and their purses, wallets, phones, and other valuables stolen.
It happened at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, while a workout class was in session.
Authorities are asking victims and anyone with information to come forward.
"If you saw anything suspicious this morning, please let us know." said Sarah Severson, Public Information Officer with the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.
Unfortunately, the victims in Rib Mountain aren't alone.
"There has been a string of thefts where gyms have been targeted," Severson said.
Marathon County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation into the break-ins.
"So, our detectives are currently working to see if the incident that took place in Rib Mountain this morning is related to that string of thefts."
The victims said for them, the gym is their home, a place to feel safe and secure, and let loose, saying in part:
"It's so sad and frustrating that someone made the decision to put a damper on that safety and security today," said Brittany Vanden Langenberg, Burn Boot Camp member, in a statement.
She said her window was smashed, her phone and purse stolen, and yet through it all, she has an appreciation for her workout community.
"These women came together in tears, helping each other make phone calls to loved ones, find rides home, and cleaning glass out of driver seats so we could make it home," she said.
When it comes to taking care of your valuables, authorities have a message:
"Preference is always don't leave anything that's valuable in your car, if you do have to leave, keep it out of sight," Severson said.
Anyone with security surveillance footage of the area is asked to review that footage and report anything suspicious to the Sheriff's Department.