Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant under scrutiny

Jalapeños

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area restaurant will crack down on underage drinking after city officials expressed concern over their actions.

Jalapeños Mexican Restaurant and Bar fell under intense scrutiny after serving alcohol to a minor, prompting an examination from the Wausau  City Council. 

Owner Jose Medellin spoke at a council meeting on Monday, on his plans to improve and tackle these issues.

"Cross training my staff, just keep hiring people, get more extra eyes and hands on the matter," said Medellin, "I'm gonna stay myself to learn more about what's happening and have a better control." 

He said he will also be meeting with law enforcement to ask about proper handling should they come across certain situations. 

