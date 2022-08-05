Jets to fill the sky during 'Northern Lightning' training

CAMP DOUGLAS, Wis. (WAOW) - Keep your eyes on the skies the next few weeks, as jets from multiple branches of the military will be tearing across the Badger state in mock combat drills.
From August 8th through the 19th, nearly 1,000 personnel and 20 active duty Air Force, National Guard, Navy and Marine Corps units will be participating in 'Northern Lightning,' - a joint-training exercise that replicates modern air battles with current and future technology.
Multiple different aircraft will be involved, including F-35's, F-22's and F-16's.
The Department of Military Affairs says the following counties may see or hear flight operations:
- Adams
- Brown
- Calumet
- Clark
- Columbia
- Dane
- Dodge
- Fond du Lac
- Green Lake
- Jackson
- Juneau
- Marathon
- Marquette
- Monroe
- Outagamie
- Portage
- Sauk
- Sheboygan
- Trempealeau
- Waupaca
- Winnebago
- Wood