Judge dismisses charges against Afghan refugee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Charges of fourth-degree sexual assault against one of Wausau's resettled Afghanistan refugees have been dropped.
According to court documents, Marathon County Judge Scott Corbett dismissed the charges against 40-year-old Matiullah Matie without prejudice on Tuesday.
'Without prejudice,' means the charge could be filed again at the County's discretion.
Court documents say the charges were dropped because Matie has completed court-recommended counseling.
Matie was formerly accused of making unwanted advances towards a woman that was helping him and his family resettle in the Wausau area after they fled Afghanistan last year.