Judge rules disabled voters can use help to vote

(WAOW) -- A new ruling finds disabled voters in Wisconsin can get help turning in their ballots.
That decision came from a federal judge Wednesday.
Voters who would struggle to turn in their own ballot can choose someone to do it for them, taking precedence over a previous ruling that required any voter to return their own absentee ballot.
Martha Chambers, who was one of the four people that were plaintiffs in a lawsuit demanding this change, calls the judge's decision a major win for accessibility.
"There are some people out there that it's difficult for them to advocate for themselves so I'm happy to do it for them and to make it possible for all of us to be able to vote," she said.
Barbara Beckert, the director of external advocacy for Disability Rights Wisconsin, is also encouraged by the decision, but adds that Wisconsin still lacks behind in other aspects for disabled voters.
"We also would like to see an accessible absentee ballot voters with disabilities, who are blind or have other print disabilities, which make it difficult for them to fill out their own ballot," Beckert said.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission has until September 9 to give guidance to clerks on what rights disabled voters have for the November general election.