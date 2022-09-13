Keep mind of scams targeting elderly, BBB says

(WAOW) -- The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is tracking an increase of scams targeting the elderly, and want to make sure your loved ones are protected.
They recommend being mindful of scams, often through phone calls and emails.
If they've received a lot of messages that seemed suspicious, encourage them to talk about it and make sure their information is not in jeopardy.
"We always recommend assisting that person, maybe talking to them regularly, asking them what type of mail they may have gotten or if there was anything that raised any red flags or any questions," said Lisa Schiller, the Director of Investigations for the Wisconsin BBB.
Other tips include not sharing too much information online and if scam calls become too frequent, changing your phone number.
For more on those tips and warning signs of elder abuse, click here.