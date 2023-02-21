Kelly, Protasiewicz move on in Supreme Court race

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Judge Daniel Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz have been declared winners in the primary race for Wisconsin's open Supreme Court seat, according to the Associated Press.
Challenger Judge Jennifer Dorow, known for her work during the trial of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, held a brief lead over Kelly early in the evening but fell behind by tens of thousands of votes.
Protasiewicz, meanwhile, held the lions share of the vote for the majority of the night, never dipping below 40% of the total vote count.
Challenger Judge Everett Mitchell was a distant fourth with under 100,000 votes.
Both Judges Kelly and Protasiewicz will go on to the April general election, in a race that's considered a contest with national implications regarding Wisconsin's abortion law.
Currently, conservatives hold a 4-3 majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court.