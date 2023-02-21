Kelly, Protasiewicz move on in Supreme Court race

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WINTER STORM EXPECTED TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...

.An intense winter storm is expected tonight through Thursday. The
first part of the storm will bring snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches to much of the forecast area tonight. The second, and more
impactful part of the storm will arrive during the afternoon or
early evening on Wednesday, and continue through Thursday. Heavy
snow, strong winds and considerable blowing and drifting snow will
create near blizzard conditions at times, particularly across rural
and open areas. Widespread hazardous conditions for land and air
travel will develop. The combination of snow and wind may lead to
tree and power line damage, and sporadic power outages.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM WEDNESDAY TO 6
PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected, with
accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8
and 11 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing
widespread blowing snow.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Brown, Kewaunee, Outagamie,
Shawano, and Waupaca Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
For the Winter Storm Warning, from 3 PM Wednesday to 6 PM CST
Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The strong winds and weight of snow on tree limbs may
down power lines and could cause sporadic power outages. Whiteout
conditions are expected and will make travel treacherous and
potentially life-threatening. Travel could be very difficult to
impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday
morning and evening commutes. Gusty winds could bring down tree
branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should consider delaying all travel. Motorists should use
extreme caution if travel is absolutely necessary.  The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

&&

Kelly, Protasiewicz move on in Supreme Court race

  • Updated
  • 0
WI SUPREME COURT

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) - Judge Daniel Kelly and Judge Janet Protasiewicz have been declared winners in the primary race for Wisconsin's open Supreme Court seat, according to the Associated Press.

Challenger Judge Jennifer Dorow, known for her work during the trial of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, held a brief lead over Kelly early in the evening but fell behind by tens of thousands of votes.

Protasiewicz, meanwhile, held the lions share of the vote for the majority of the night, never dipping below 40% of the total vote count.

Challenger Judge Everett Mitchell was a distant fourth with under 100,000 votes.

Both Judges Kelly and Protasiewicz will go on to the April general election, in a race that's considered a contest with national implications regarding Wisconsin's abortion law.

Currently, conservatives hold a 4-3 majority in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. 

