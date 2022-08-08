 Skip to main content
Khue Yang to be charged in Stevens Point shooting, kidnapping

Khue Yang

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Khue Yang of Stevens Point will face charges in the shooting and kidnapping of a 27-year-old that took place Saturday morning.

Witnesses say the 27-year-old, who has not been named, was taken at gunpoint from the home, after Yang fired a shot into the floor.

Yang took off after police were called around 5 a.m., and was arrested in Wausau around 6:15 a.m.

The Portage County District Attorney's office has not yet filed charges, as it is still taking in relevant information to the case.

"Our office is anticipating multiple felony charges against Mr. Yang. We have not delineated exactly what those charges will be yet," said Kelly Cassidy, the acting District Attorney for Portage County.

Yang's bail has been set at $250,000. He will be due back in court later this month.

