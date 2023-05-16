Ki Mobility debuts warehouse expansion

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Not many businesses can say they can expand their space by nearly two acres, but Ki Mobility can.
The company celebrated a ribbon-cutting Tuesday for its new 80,000-square foot expansion.
Previously, they had needed to work out of three separate warehouses, and decided it was finally time to bring everything under one roof.
"Each line was moved by the individuals on their lines, the materials team worked on weekends just to avoid disrupting the flow of distribution during the week while we were working to create the orders for our customers," said Kate Budd, the company's chief operating officer.
She says it took everyone only a few months to get all the stations moved to the larger space, which was completed in late 2022.
Their current intention is for the company to take on larger customer demands with the increased space.