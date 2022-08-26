Kickball tournament for childhood cancer returns to Wausau Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- News 9 will be taking the diamond Saturday for a good cause.
WDEZ Radio is helping host "Kickin' It for the Kids," which is a kickball tournament with proceeds going towards St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The tournament will take place at Sunnyvale Softball Complex starting at 9 a.m., admission is free, and concessions will be on hand.
Though it may get competitive at times, the top priority will be about the kids.
"It touches so many people worldwide; not just right here in Wausau, it's worldwide. So, for us, that's why we do it. We do it because we love kids and we hate to see kids suffering," said WDEZ Radio host Bryan Scott.
This tournament started back in 2018, and News 9's team will take on WDEZ's team to begin this year's iteration. That game will start at 9 a.m.