Knowlton distillery brings unique production style to spirits

KNOWLTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- A new distillery in Marathon County is producing spirits, with a twist.
The people behind Mullins Cheese have opened Knowlton House Distillery, which produces its vodka and gin with milk sugars.
That doesn't mean their products necessarily taste like milk, but staff say the ingredients give them a unique smoothness compared to other methods.
Since opening in late August, co-founder Heather Mullins said they wanted to make every individual visit feel like an experience, down to seeing the making of their products from your seat.
"We wanted it to be an immersive experience, that you came in and you saw we really make this from scratch right here," Mullins said.
"We really wanted to make sure that you could feel like you didn't just come to a restaurant and cocktail lounge, that you were here experiencing the whole brand," she added.
They are in the process of distributing their products to stores and bars, which is expected to happen by late fall.
Knowlton House Distillery is located off County Road DB, and distillery tours can be booked. Its lounge is currently open Thursdays through Sundays, and the bottle shop is open seven days per week.
To learn more, click here.